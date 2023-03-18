J&K: Four killed, several injured as bus turns turtle in Awantipora

Srinagar, Mar 18: At least four persons were killed after a bus they were travelling in turned turtle in the Awantipora area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday, officials said.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that a bus turned turtle on the National Highway in Gooripora area of Awantipora in which several passengers received injuries.
He said that three injured succumbed on the way to the hospital while another succumbed at SDH Pampore. The condition of few injured is stated to be critical.
The deceased were identified as Nasrudin Ansari s/o Islam Ansari of Khairawa Tola Pakri Harditerha West Champaran, Bihar - 845451, Raj Karan Das s/o Shivu as Singhari Gobindpur Kishanganj, Khatia Pichhia , Bihar - 855117, Saleem Ali s/o Mohd Alauddin r/o Hakimnagar Chilhapara, Katihar, Telta Bihar - 854317 and Kaisher Alam s/o Sheo Majaqurul R/O Birnagar Sharifnagar Barsoiqhat, Katihar, bihar- 854317.