J&K gets 25,000 new seats with establishment of 50 new colleges in a year

Srinagar: The education sector of J&K has achieved landmark strides in last few years by effectively implementing all schemes and projects envisaging a notable improvement in the existing curriculum besides embarking upon various innovative new projects and works.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that with an aim to reform the educational ecosystem and infrastructure across J&K, the largest single addition of education capacity in 70 years was done with the addition of new 25,000 seats in 50 new colleges in a year.
The focus of the government has been value-based education; creating an environment for individual growth apart from scientific and technological knowledge. The education sector in UT is being reformed to meet the requirements of the rapidly transforming education system and the changing market dynamics.
The shift in the curriculum at University and Colleges can have a decisive impact on the socio-economic environment of J&K. The department is working to create a perfect balance between students and teachers for shaping the young minds through a value-based knowledge system.
Speaking at a book launch function organised by NAAC in collaboration with the Central University of Kashmir (CUK), Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha said that the Universities and Colleges have immense power and a small shift in curriculum can have a decisive impact on the socio-economic environment.
Manoj Sinha has said that the administration is paying ‘sustained attention’ to bring quality education to the underprivileged section of the society who were long deprived of their rights. “With implementation of NEP, national pattern of syllabus followed by other states and Union Territories will be introduced in Jammu and Kashmir. Syllabus and format approved by the University Grants Commission (UGC) will be applicable in the UT,” he said.
“Be it in terms of syllabus, study formats, educational courses, exam pattern etc, Jammu and Kashmir will not only implement the National Education Policy but will become at par with national standards”, he added.
With the implementation of National Education Policy (NEP)-2020, more than 2500 kindergartens were established and another 2000 are being established under Capex Budget. 80,000 students are already enrolled in pre-pre-primary classes in 9000 Government primary schools.
In Jammu and Kashmir, 16 colleges have been finalized for option of Skill Development Programme along with Under Graduation courses.
The New Education Policy contains features of equity, quality, affordability, accountability and promotes individual development through experience based education and logical thinking. The policy aims to recognize, identify and foster the unique capabilities of each student by sensitizing teachers as well as parents to promote each student’s holistic development in both academic and non-academic spheres.