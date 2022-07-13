J&K gets 25,000 new seats with establishment of 50 new colleges in a year

Srinagar: The education sector of J&K has achieved landmark strides in last few years by effectively implementing all schemes and projects envisaging a notable improvement in the existing curriculum besides embarking upon various innovative new projects and works.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that with an aim to reform the educational ecosystem and infrastructure across J&K, the largest single addition of education capacity in 70 years was done with the addition of new 25,000 seats in 50 new colleges in a year.

The focus of the government has been value-based education; creating an environment for individual growth apart from scientific and technological knowledge. The education sector in UT is being reformed to meet the requirements of the rapidly transforming education system and the changing market dynamics.