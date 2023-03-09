Kashmir

J&K government attaches ASP Bandipora

'Ashiq Hussain Tak, Addl. Superintendent of Police, Bandipora, is attached with the Police Headquarters, J&K, with immediate effect'
J&K Police logo [Image for representational purpose only]
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, Mar 9: Government of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday ordered for attachment of Additional Superintendent of Police Bandipora with immediate effect. 

“In the interest of administration, Shri Ashiq Hussain Tak, Addl. Superintendent of Police, Bandipora, is hereby attached with the Police Headquarters, J&K, with immediate effect”, read an order as reported by GNS. 

The fresh attachment comes a day after another cop of DySP rank was attached over 'some allegations of professional misconduct' against him.

ASP attached

