J&K government dismisses three employees for 'anti-national activities'

Jammu, Feb 26: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Sunday dismissed three employees under Article 311 of the Constitution of India for their alleged involvement in anti-national activities. Article 311 of the Constitution of India provides for dismissal of a person employed in civil capacities under Union or a State.

The government, in a statement, said that the activities of these employees had come to the adverse notice of law enforcement and intelligence agencies, as they found them involved in activities prejudicial to the interests of the State, such as involvement in terror related activities and drug trafficking.

Manzoor Ahmad Itoo, Junior Engineer (Public Works Department) in PMGSY, Bandipore, Syed Saleem Andrabi, Orderly in Social Welfare Department, Tehsil Handwara, District Kupwara and Mohd. Aurif Sheikh, Teacher in Government Middle School, Pagihalla, Mahore, Reasi are the employees against whom action has been taken.