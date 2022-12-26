J&K government forms 16-member committee to oversee G20 summit preparations

Jammu, Dec 26: Jammu and Kashmir government has constitution a committee to oversee the preparation of G20 Summit in 2023.
In an order by secretary to government, general administration department, the 16- member committee will be headed by Raj Kumar Goyal,Financial Commissioner
(Additional Chief Secretary), Home Department.
"In view of the visit of officials from G20 participating countries and organizations to the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of Committee of following officers, to oversee the preparations related to G20 event in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, " the order said.
Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang Kondbarao Pole, J&K DGP Dilbag Singh, SMC commissioner Athar Amir ul Shafi and J&K LCMA vice-chairperson Bashir Ahmad Bhat are also its member