J&K government forms panel for JKAS officers to probe complaints of sexual harassment at work places

Srinagar, Dec 13: Government on Tuesday ordered constitution of Internal Complaint Committee for female members of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service, J&K Secretariat (Gazetted) Service-I and J&K Secretariat (Gazetted) Service-II under Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

The members of the committee include Mandeep Kaur (IAS), Commissioner Secretary to the Government, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (Presiding Officer ), Rehana Batul (IAS), Secretary, Public Grievances, Parveen Kumar (JKAS), Additional Secretary to the Government, Home Department, representative of an NGO to be nominated by Social Welfare Department and any other person co-opted by Presiding Officer Member, according to a government order as reported by GNS.