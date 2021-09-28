J&K government notifies scheme to award best teachers

The award, as per the government order, will be given to the best teachers in a bid to encourage and motivate the dedicated teachers working in schools and the higher education department.

In school education around 10 teachers- five each from Kashmir and Jammu division will be awarded with the best teacher award in order to provide opportunities to all districts and far-flung areas.

“A Silver Medal-(40 gm), Certificate and Rs. 50,000 will be given as award money,” the order reads. The awards will be given annually on September 5 which is celebrated as Teachers’ Day.

As per the order any school teacher, master, lecturer and heads of schools working in recognized primary, middle, high and higher secondary schools in J&K UT will be eligible for the award.

“Educational administrators and the non-teaching staff of training institutes are not eligible for these awards. Retired teachers are not eligible for the award but those teachers who have served a part of the calendar year, at least for a period of four months i.e. up to April 30, in the corresponding year to which the awards relate, may be considered, if they fulfill the other stipulated conditions,” the order reads.

In the higher education department, eight teachers from colleges- four each from Jammu and Kashmir divisions will be given the best teacher award while only two university teachers including one each from Kashmir and Jammu division will be felicitated with the best teacher award.

The government has however fixed certain criteria for the school teachers to get the best teacher award. “Teachers will be evaluated on the basis of an evaluation matrix,” the order reads.

The teachers will be awarded marks against each of the objective criteria. These criteria shall be given the weightage of 40 out of 100 while in case of criteria based on performance, the teachers will be awarded marks on criteria based on special performance which include the initiatives taken by the teachers in schools.

“The teachers performance in improving learning outcomes, innovative experiments undertaken, organization of extra and co-curricular activities, use of Teaching Learning Material (TLM), social mobility, ensuring experiential learning and unique ways to ensure physical education to students will be assessed,” the order reads.

“These criteria will be given the weightage of 60 out of 100. The performance submitted for evaluation will be supported by the relevant documents,” it reads.

There will be three tier selection procedure followed by the school education department to select the teachers for awarding them with the best teacher awards.