J&K government orders transfer, posting of two police officers

Srinagar, Apr 12: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday ordered transfer and posting of two police officers with immediate effect and also re-designated post of additional superintendent of police Baramulla as superintendent of police headquarters Baramulla.

According to an order, as reported by news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), Diya D, IPS, awaiting orders of adjustment, is posted as Superintendent of Police (Headquarters), Baramulla.