J&K government to boost silk production by training farmers, provide technology

Srinagar, March 27: The Jammu and Kashmir government is working under a multi pronged strategy towards revival and holistic development of Sericulture sector in the Union Territory, officials said.

“Cocoon growers are being facilitated with requisite skill development training, latest technological interventions and related infrastructural support for transforming the sericulture industry in J&K," said an official while elaborating on initiatives of the government.

The futuristic roadmap for holistic growth of agriculture and allied sectors will help in ensuring product quality and quantity besides raising global demand, added the official. He said that the J&K government was working on area expansion under mulberry plantations to increase leaf availability for rearers and enrich green wealth.

The Forest and Sericulture Departments are jointly working towards achieving J&K’s Green Mission besides creating ensuring marketing support to the cocoon growers in selling their produce in their vicinity.

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, maintained during a function that “Our prime objective is to make better the lives of farmers associated with this dream fabric besides ensuring uniqueness, beauty and ingenuity of J&K’s crafts dominate the global market”.

The futuristic roadmap for holistic growth of agriculture and allied sector will safeguard the age old skills being transferred from generation to generation. The effort is aimed to help preservation and promotion of unique and indigenous craft legacy of J&K across the globe.

The government is giving importance to adoption of latest technological advancements in the silk industry to reduce dependence on imported silk. One of the three important centers in the country for Research and Development, Training, Transfer of Technology and IT Intervention has been set up at Kashmir’s Pampore.

Recently, the Department of Sericulture, Rajouri, Mulberry Circle Lamberi organized Kissan Ghosti/Scientific interaction under ATMA programme . The main objective of the programme was to educate silkworm rearers about the latest technology and practice for silkworm rearing.