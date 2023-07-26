J&K govt allows Muharram 08 procession in Srinagar after three decades

Srinagar, Jul 26: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has formally allowed Muharram 8 procession in summer capital Srinagar, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri said on Wednesday.

GNS reported that Vijay Kumar Bidhuri said that the procession will be allowed from traditional route for two hours from 6 AM upto 8 AM. “The decision was taken after taking all the aspects of the prevailing situation into consideration”, he said.