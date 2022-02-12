J&K govt all set to reopen schools

The LG on Friday while reviewing the COVID situation said that the "pandemic situation has improved and authorities can gradually move ahead for reopening of schools and holding offline classes while ensuring complete adherence to SoPs".

Schools in J&K, like rest of India, have mostly been closed since the outbreak of the pandemic in the spring of 2020.

Now, after the LG's directions coupled with a decline in COVID cases of late, the J&K School Education Department is all set to reopen the institutions across the UT as the academic session 2022-23 draws closer.