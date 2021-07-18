J&K govt allows phased reopening of edu institutions subject to COVID vaccination of students, staff

Srinagar July 18: The Jammu and Kashmir government Sunday permitted government as well as private educational institutions to seek limited attendance of vaccinated staff for administrative purposes even as it allowed higher educational institutions and skill development centers a phased reopening for onsite learning after July 31 subject to the vaccination status of students and staff.

The decision was taken after a detailed review of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in J&K in a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary J&K Dr Arun Kumar Mehta in his capacity as chairman of the State Executive Committee of the Department of Disaster Management, Relief Rehabilitation and Reconstruction.

An order issued by the SEC said that significant improvement had been made in terms of incidence of COVID-19 cases, vaccination and compliance to COVID Appropriate Behavior by some districts even as there was need of improvement in the interest of public health in all districts.