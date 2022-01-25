J&K govt announces annual Republic Day awards

The awards are conferred each year on the eve of Republic Day in recognition of contributions made by outstanding achievers in fields of Literature, performing Art, excellence in Art & Crafts, Social Reforms and Empowerment, Meritorious Public Service, Lifetime Achievement in any other field, Award for Outstanding Sports Persons, Outstanding Media Persons and Outstanding Industrial Entrepreneurship.

This year, the government has conferred the award upon, Dr Mohd Ashraf Mir, Medical Officer, District Hospital, Pulwama posthumously, Bashir Ahmad Magrey, Superintending Pharmacist, son of Mohammad Shaban Magrey a resident of Ashmuqam (posthumously), Ratna Devi, Assistant Matron, Government Medical College, Jammu (posthumously), Abdul Hamid, Class-IV, Government Medical College, Jammu (posthumously) for their selfless service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, Shadi Lal Pandita, Director General (Codes), Finance Department and Dr. Jatinder Khajuria, Registrar, Cluster University, Jammu, have also been awarded in the category of Meritorious Public Service for the exemplary service, an official handout said.

In the field of Literature, the Jammu and Kashmir Government Award, 2022 for Literature has been conferred on renowned Kashmir poetess and Sahitya Akademi Awardee Naseem Shafaie and K.D. Maini, noted Pahari writer and Satish Vimal, noted writer and poet for their "remarkable contribution in the field of literature".