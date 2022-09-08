J&K govt announces one time amnesty for domestic power consumers

The waiver was approved by the Administrative Council (AC) which met in Srinagar under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K and Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.

As per an official handout by the J&K government, the decision is going to benefit more than 5.50 lakh domestic consumers by waiving off an amount of Rs. 937.34 crore, accumulated as surcharge or interest, on account of non-payment of timely dues.