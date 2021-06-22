J&K govt appoints Public Prosecutors for expeditious trial of rape, POCSO cases

Srinagar, June 22: Considering the appointment of the Presiding officers in the Fast Track Courts for conducting the expeditious trial of rape cases and the cases registered under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences, Act, 2012 (POCSO), the Jammu and Kashmir government Tuesday appointed Public Prosecutors for conducting prosecution of such cases.

A government handout said that in order to ensure that the criminal cases are properly contested and after undertaking a comprehensive review, it has effected transfers in the Prosecution Cadre with the objective of having a separate Public Prosecutor for conducting prosecution, depending upon the number of cases pending trial in the courts.

This, the government said, has been done without diluting the focus on the campaign to punish the corrupt by providing Special Public Prosecutors in the designated Courts for dealing with the cases registered under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.