J&K govt approves ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to next of kin of Rafiabad cloudburst victims

"The Govt has approved an ex-gratia of Rs. 4 lakh each from SDRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to tragic flash flood in Baramulla. District administration is constantly monitoring the situation to extend all other assistance, " Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha tweeted this evening.

The nomadic family was putting up in tent at Hamam Marcoot when the cloudburst hit them.

While bodies of Shahnaza Begum, 30, wife of Mohammad Farooq Khari, her daughter Nazia Akhtar, 14, sons Arif Hussain, 5, and Tariq Ahmad Khari, 8, were recovered on Sunday, body of Mohammad Bashir Khari, 80, was retrieved this morning as per officials. Naseema Begum, 30, was rescued in injured condition and was the only person in the family to survive the calamity. The family hails from Nowshera area of Rajouri district in Jammu.