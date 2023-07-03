J&K govt approves land allotment to landless poor; historic day, says LG

Srinagar, July 03: In a landmark decision, the Government of Jammu Kashmir has approved a proposal for allotment of 5 marlas of land each to landless PMAY (G) beneficiaries.

The government in a statement said that the decision was taken by the Administrative Council on 21st June 2023. The present allotment restricted to only the left out cases out of Permanent waiting list (PWL) 2018-19, which may later, at the time of launch of next phase of PMAY(G) scheme in 2024-25 be extended to the same categories of landless beneficiaries, who otherwise become eligible for getting housing assistance under PMAY(G) Phase-III. Following categories of Awaas plus beneficiaries will be considered by the Deputy Commissioner concerned for allotment of land under the JK revenue laws:

People residing on State land, People residing on Forest land, People residing in Rakhs and Farms land, where construction is not permitted, people sitting on Custodian land; and land allotted to displaced people by Government near Dachigam park for agriculture purpose, where construction is not permitted. Any other category of cases who are otherwise eligible for housing but do not have any land available for construction.”