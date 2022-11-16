J&K govt. asks employees to register on iGOT Karmayogi portal

Srinagar, Nov 16: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday asked all its employees to register themselves on iGOT Karmayogi portal.

Quoting a govt circular, news agency GNS reported that Government of India has launched the National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building (NPCSCB) Mission Karmayogi, aimed at developing potential of officers and training institutes by focusing on capacity building and HR management structure in government, including regulation and governance.