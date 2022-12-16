J&K govt calls for more steps to realise vision of RTI Act

Srinagar, Dec 16: The government on Thursday called for more steps in realizing the vision of Right to Information (RTI) Act to “usher in accountability in governance and fuse authority with accountability at all levels.”

“The objective of the Right to Information Act, 2005 is to empower citizens by way of promoting transparency and accountability in the working of the Government and eradicating corruption to make democracy work for the people in real sense,” the government said in a circular reported by GNS.

“An informed citizen is well equipped to keep necessary vigil on the instruments of governance and make the government more accountable towards the citizens,” it said.