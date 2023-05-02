J&K govt constitutes five member committee to verify liabilities of Centaur Hotel

Srinagar, May 02: Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday formed a five member committee for verifying libailities of Centaur Hotel, Srinagar.
In an order by general administration department, the government constituted the committee to be headed by managing director, tourist development corporation.
"Sanction is hereby accorded to constitution of a committee, comprising the following for verifying liabilities projected by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India in respect of Centaur Hotel, Srinagar: 1.Managing Director JKTDC, 2.DirectorGeneralCodes,FinanceDepartment, 3.Director Finance, Tourism Department, 4.Director SKICC and 5.Company Secretary, JKTDC, " it said. The committee shall be serviced by the tourism department, the order stated.