J&K govt constitutes Working Group for establishment of Tribal Research Institute

Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department and Chairman, Working Group for establishment of TRI, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said in a statement that the J&K government envisages to establish a premier institute of excellence in research and development which will lay special focus on outcome evaluation and action research apart from active involvement in planning process for welfare of tribal communities in Jammu and Kashmir. He termed research and analysis as bedrock of planning and development process, which is mandatory to ensure socio-economic and welfare of tribal population through inter-departmental interventions and sectoral convergence.

The Tribal Research Institute is envisaged to be established as a Deemed University in due course of time, which will also offer specialised courses in various spheres of tribal life apart from the key focus on research studies, planning process, outcome analysis and evaluation studies. This year in first phase of establishment, the TRI will focus on quality education in tribal schools, modernisation of hostels, partnership linkages with national and international organisations, a handout said.

The action research and evaluation studies approved by the Tribal Affairs Department for the current year also includes development of centralised portal for nomadic communities, mapping of highland pastures viz a viz tribal camping and facilities assessment therein, socio-economic survey, documentation of nomadic tribes, tribal village development studies, Impact Assessment and Evaluation of SCA to TSS, Art 275 and Sectoral Outlays – Model Villages, Education, Healthcare, Livelihood, Rural Infrastructure etc and Other documentation, reports and surveys.

The Tribal Research Institute's main complex is coming up in Srinagar while campuses of TRI are proposed to be established at Rajouri, Poonch and Jammu. Tribal research chairs are also proposed to be established at GDCT Jammu, Central University, Jammu and BGSB University Rajouri. TRI will also collaborate with SKUAST-J/K for farm and livestock husbandry research aimed at improving tribal farmers income through input interventions. It also aims to have a robust coordination on various research aspects with Universities and research institutes in J&K and other states.

The annual awards for exceptional performance in welfare and development of tribal communities will also be anchored with TRI. These awards are being instituted in current year for recognising the contribution in implementation of schemes of tribal welfare, administration, research, art, culture and other fields of excellence.