J&K Govt covers 60% households with tap water under JJM

As per the official figures released by Jal Jeevan Mission, Government of India the J&K UT is providing clean tap water to over 11.23 lakh rural households out of a total 18.67 lakh under JJM. The Government of India has appreciated the JJM for achieving the 60 percent target in a short span of time since the launch of JJM flagship programme in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), a flagship program of the Government of India was launched on August 15 of 2019 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The flagship programme has been launched with an objective to provide 100 percent Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTC) at the rate of 55 LPCD as per BIS 10500 standard by 2024 with central assistance of 90:10 for J&K. As per the official figures, the J&K government has a target to provide FHTC to around 18.67 lakh rural households in Jammu and Kashmir out of 5.75 (30.81%) lakh rural households found with functional tap water connections as on August 15 of 2019.