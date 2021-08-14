J&K govt creates 110 Accounts posts in Revenue Dept

An official handout informed the new posts will be created in the offices of Financial Commissioner, IG Registration, Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Custodian General and Revenue Training Institutes, Settlement Organization, Nazol Organization, and others.

The new accounts cells in Revenue Department will be single-point interface for all issues involving financial matters and will act as bulwark against fiscal indiscipline.

Further, the specialized cells will also have play a crucial role in thoroughly scrutinizing budget proposals; maintaining departmental accounts in accordance with the requirements under the State Financial Rules; and evaluating progress and achievements for seeking supplementary grants.

The newly created posts include 02 Chief Accounts Officers, 26 Accounts Officers, 07 Assistant Accounts Officers, 22 Accountants, and 53 Account Assistants.