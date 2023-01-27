J&K govt creates 1,569 posts for transfer to Ladakh

Srinagar, Jan 27: The J&K government on Friday ordered creation of 486 posts, 104 Gazetted and 382 Non-Gazetted for transfer to Ladakh. Besides, it ordered creation of 1083 posts of Teacher (Grade-II/III), in applicable Pay Levels as per the relevant Recruitment Rules for transfer to Ladakh, with immediate effect. Cumulatively 1569 posts have been created by the government.

The order by the government is in with the apportionment of Assets, Liabilities and Posts of the erstwhile State of Jammu & Kashmir between the Union Territory of J&K and UT of Ladakh.

“S.O 339 dated 30.10.2020, provides for detailed listing of additional 325 Gazetted and 3000 Non-Gazetted posts from overall strength of the Union territory of Jammu & Kashmir to the Union territory of Ladakh,” read a government order, as reported by GNS.