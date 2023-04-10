J&K officer demoted for illegal constructions in Dal Lake during his tenure

Sikander, the then enforcement officer of Lake and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA), was arrested by then State Vigilance Organisation on March 14, 2017 in a case registered against him in 2015 for violations in peripheral areas of Dal Lake.

According to the order, Sikander was served charge-sheet on June 21, 2017 for submitting a written statement of defence within period of 21 days.

He submitted his statement on September 25, 2017 and refuted all the charges.

As per the order, the response submitted by the officer was found unsatisfactory and accordingly, it was decided that the charges were required to be inquired thoroughly.

On January 01, 2018, the government appointed an inquiry officer to probe the charges against him.

In the report, the inquiry officer established that there was violation of building permission norms and instances of illegal construction around the Dal lake during his posting with LAWDA( now LCMA).

“The competent authority decided to impose the penalty of “reduction in rank” for violating J&K Government Employees (Conduct)Rules,1971,” read the order.