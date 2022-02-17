J&K govt directs employees to share monthly performance on monitoring portal

Srinagar, Feb 17: The government on Thursday ordered its employees to upload their monthly achievements or performance on the Employee Performance Monitoring Portal (EPMP) by or before 7th of every month from March.
“All Employees Working in various Government shall upload their monthly achievements/performance on J&K Employees Performance Monitoring Portal on https://epm.jk.gov.in by or before 7 of every month w.e.f. March 2022,” reads a government order.
“All the reviewing/ Controlling Officers shall review the self assessment of their immediate subordinates by 15th of every month,” the order added, as per news agency GNS.