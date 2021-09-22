J&K govt dismisses six more employees under recently invoked Article 311

The dismissed employees are: Liyaqat Ali Kakroo of Nambla Uri in Baramulla district, Andul Hamid Wani of Dupatyar Bijbehara in Anantnag district-both teachers in the School Education Department, Mohd Rafi Butt, Junior Assistant in the Public Works (R&B) Department, a resident of Pochhal in Kishtwar district, Showkat Ahmad Khan of Arath Narbal in Budgam district, a constable in IRP 12th Bn, Jaffar Hussain Bhat of Hunjala in Kishtwar district, a constable in Police Department and Tariq Mehmood Kohli of Chandak Haveli in Poonch district.

Separate orders issued to this effect by the General Administration Department said that the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha was "satisfied after considering the facts and circumstances" as to warrant dismissal of the said employees from their service.

The GAD further said that the LG is "satisfied under sub-clause (c) of the proviso to clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution of India that in the interest of the security of the state, it is not expedient to hold an enquiry" against the employees dismissed with immediate effect.

Pertinently, the J&K government in April constituted a Special Task Force (STF) to recommend the names of such employees involved in activities posing a threat to the security.