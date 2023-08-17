J&K govt freezes boundaries of administrative units till completion of Census 2021

A notification issued by Planning, Development and Monitoring department in this regard reads, “In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (iv) of rule 8 of the Census Rules, 1990 and in supersession of earlier notifications issued on the subject, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir hereby freezes the boundaries of Districts/Tehsils, Municipalities, Towns, Revenue Villages and other Administrative units in the whole Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir w.e.f 01.01.2024 till completion of Census, 2021”.