Kashmir

J&K govt freezes boundaries of administrative units till completion of Census 2021

Planning, Development and Monitoring department said this in a notification today
J&K govt logo [Representational Image]
J&K govt logo [Representational Image]File/GK

Srinagar, Aug 17: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has frozen the boundaries of Districts, Tehsils, Municipalities, Towns, Revenue Villages and other Administrative units till completion of Census 2021.

A notification issued by Planning, Development and Monitoring department in this regard reads, “In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (iv) of rule 8 of the Census Rules, 1990 and in supersession of earlier notifications issued on the subject, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir hereby freezes the boundaries of Districts/Tehsils, Municipalities, Towns, Revenue Villages and other Administrative units in the whole Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir w.e.f 01.01.2024 till completion of Census, 2021”.

