J&K govt grants move employees 30 more days to vacate accommodations in Srinagar, Jammu

Srinagar July 27: The Jammu and Kashmir government Tuesday extended the time period for vacating government accommodations by Darbar Move employees in Jammu and Srinagar by 30 days with effect from July 20.

An order issued by Commissioner/Secretary General Administration Department, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, while extending the said date by 30 days with effect from July 20, asked administrative departments, heads of departments to sanction special casual leave to the employees fir vacating the accommodations.

Besides, the Estates Department had been asked to devise a proper mechanism for issuing NOCs in favour of such employees in Srinagar and Jammu.