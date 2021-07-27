J&K govt grants move employees 30 more days to vacate accommodations in Srinagar, Jammu

Srinagar July 27: The Jammu and Kashmir government Tuesday extended the time period for vacating government accommodations by Darbar Move employees in Jammu and Srinagar by 30 days with effect from July 20.
An order issued by Commissioner/Secretary General Administration Department, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, while extending the said date by 30 days with effect from July 20, asked administrative departments, heads of departments to sanction special casual leave to the employees fir vacating the accommodations.
Besides, the Estates Department had been asked to devise a proper mechanism for issuing NOCs in favour of such employees in Srinagar and Jammu.
Pertinently, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, had on June 20, announced an end to 149-year-old Darbar Move saying the government had fully transitioned to e-office.
Later, on June 29, the Estates Department accordingly issued an order asking the Move employees to vacate the government accommodations within 21 days.