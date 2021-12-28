J&K Govt implements Group Personal Accidental Insurance Policy for its employees

Srinagar, Dec 28: Jammu and Kashmir government has implemented the Group Personal Accidental Insurance Policy for employees of the J&K Government.
As per the circular issued by the Finance Department, the insurance policy would cover employees both gazetted and non-gazetted including employees of PSUs, autonomous bodies, local bodies, universities, daily rated workers, consolidated, contractual, adhoc employees, contingent paid workers, and SPOs against accidental death or disability for 3rd year, commencing from midnight December 2, 2021, to December 1, 2022.
“The agreement has already been executed between the J&K government and Oriental Insurance Company for an insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh for each employee,” the circular read.
It said that since the policy was compulsory, it should be personal responsibility and liability of the DDOs, HODs, Managing Directors, Chief Executive Officers, Registrar of Universities to register every employee under the scheme so that no employee was left out.
“The Nodal Officer should not accept any intimation of accidental death or disability of any employee for processing insurance payments under this scheme unless the concerned DDO certifies that the premium amount has been deducted from the concerned employee in time,” the circular read. “However, wherever due to any administrative or financial problem, the DDO could not deduct the premium of his employees from the salary of December 2021, he should immediately deposit and remit the prescribed premium against the proper Head of Accounts in the concerned Treasuries through challan on or before January 15, 2022, after collecting the premium from their left out employees to bring them under the insurance coverage.”
It said that all the employees covered under the scheme were required to fill up a nomination form as already prescribed giving all the relevant details of their nominees so that the insurance payments were made to such nominees only in the case of accidental death by the concerned DDOs.
“Filling out the nomination form after the death of any employee is strictly prohibited and against ethics and norms,” the circular read.