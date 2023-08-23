J&K govt initiates optimising teacher deployment

While speaking to Greater Kashmir, he said, “Our focus is on ensuring that teachers are stationed in areas where their presence is imperative. We have encountered instances where resources were misallocated, such as posting an Urdu teacher in a school with no Urdu students. This is a mismanagement of valuable human resources, which we are determined to rectify.”

The impetus for this initiative arises from the need to address imbalances in Pupil Teacher Ratios (PTR) across schools. The Department of Education's response to the Union Education Ministry revealed that 22 percent of primary-level schools and 6 percent of upper-primary-level schools were grappling with unfavorable PTRs. Acknowledging the surplus of over 10,000 teachers in the Union Territory, the ministry recommended that the government undertake rationalization based on school-level analysis utilizing the latest UDISE data.