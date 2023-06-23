J&K Govt issues instructions for obtaining individual arms licenses

Srinagar, June 23: The Jammu and Kashmir Home department has issued necessary instructions for obtaining or renewing arms license.

Kashmir Dot Com reporting the instructions stated that the NDAL-ALS Portal developed by MHA, Gol guides an applicant to submit the application seamlessly through online mode.

Applicants have been asked to carefully read the provisions of Arms Rules, 2016, before submitting an application for obtaining the individual Arms licence/Renewal of Arms licence.

One needs to apply on the link https://ndal-alis.gov.in/ and choose “INDIVIDUAL.” category by selecting the State Home Department and the concerned District/appropriate licensing authority.