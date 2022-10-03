J&K govt issues slew of instructions for lodging, disposing of complaints against public servants

“In order to eradicate corruption for providing robust service delivery mechanism and increase participation of citizens in governance at various levels, citizens can draw attention of appropriate authority by making formal complaints regarding any action/inaction on part of public servant in writing or through other specified means for which complaint redressal mechanism has already been put in place in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” reads a government circular according to news agency GNS.

It subsequently issued instructions for proper lodging and disposal of the complaints against the public servants.

Among others, the government said, complaints can be lodged with appropriate authority by addressing a written communication either directly or through electronic mode or on portal available for this purpose. “Appropriate authority, after gathering information about corruption, malpractices and misconduct may take appropriate action under law against such public servants in a time bound manner,” it said

It however reiterated that anonymous or pseudonymous complaints or complaints "containing vague, frivolous, non-specific allegations should not be taken cognizance of". Further, it said, complaints about sub-judice matters should also not be entertained.

It reiterated guidelines regarding disposal of anonymous and pseudonymous complaints in the Departments and autonomous bodies etc.