JK Govt launches initiative to encourage local producers go global

In J&K, the list of "One District One Product" under PMFME scheme was finalized after taking into account the feedback received from various stakeholders. The approved list incorporated Jammu for dairy products; Rajouri for spices; Poonch for mutton and poultry processing; Kishtwar and Doda for walnut processing; Ramban for honey processing; Udhampur for pickles and jam; Reasi for organic vegetables; Kathua for spices and Samba for mushrooms.

For Kashmir division, the approved list incorporated Anantnag for trout fish; Pulwama for saffron; Shopian for apple; Kulgam for apple and spices; Srinagar for flowers; Budgam for exotic vegetables; Baramulla for dairy products; Kupwara for walnut; Ganderbal for honey; Bandipora for processed poultry and mutton.