JK Govt launches initiative to encourage local producers go global

Srinagar, June 10: In its endeavor to promote manufacturing and exports, Jammu and Kashmir government is vigorously working on specific interventions like enhanced marketing, technological innovations, latest designs to push "One District One Product" under PM Formalization of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme.
In J&K, the list of "One District One Product" under PMFME scheme was finalized after taking into account the feedback received from various stakeholders. The approved list incorporated Jammu for dairy products; Rajouri for spices; Poonch for mutton and poultry processing; Kishtwar and Doda for walnut processing; Ramban for honey processing; Udhampur for pickles and jam; Reasi for organic vegetables; Kathua for spices and Samba for mushrooms.
For Kashmir division, the approved list incorporated Anantnag for trout fish; Pulwama for saffron; Shopian for apple; Kulgam for apple and spices; Srinagar for flowers; Budgam for exotic vegetables; Baramulla for dairy products; Kupwara for walnut; Ganderbal for honey; Bandipora for processed poultry and mutton.
Pertinently, the Jammu and Kashmir government launched centrally sponsored initiative ‘One District One Product’ (ODOP) under PM FME scheme, a component of Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan (ABA) to boost micro food processing industrial sector in the UT. The ODOP scheme was introduced in 2020 by the Center government to boost traditionally produced perishable indigenous products with their promotion and export as well. The aim of launching this ambitious scheme was to foster balanced regional development, enable holistic socio-economic growth, boost exports and encourage investment.
This innovative initiative is generating enhanced employment opportunities besides creating an ecosystem that promotes success and encourage local producers to go global in J&K.