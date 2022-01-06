J&K govt launches portal hosting dev works info, calls it 'path-breaking initiative'

In a handout issued today, the UT's Public Relations department while referring to the recently launched web portal ‘EMPOWERMENT (Enabling Monitoring and Public Overview of Works Being Executed and Resources for Meaningful Transparency)’ or ‘Janbaghidari’ which "enables citizens to overview works/projects being implemented in their areas and become a partner in the process of development with the features of providing timely feedbacks and suggestions for improving expenditure outcomes", termed it "unique in the country which provide latest updates on the projects with geo-tagged photographs and other project-related information".

The portal, the government said, contains details of all UT and District Capex projects implemented in Jammu and Kashmir from 2020-21. The said website can be viewed on www.janbhagidari.gov.in



This web portal also contains links to MGNREGA, PMAY and SBM with real-time information on their implementation in Jammu and Kashmir. Similarly, progress of PMGSY is available on the website of J&K PWD through the given link on the Ministry’s website, it added.