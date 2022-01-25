J&K govt launches 'Srinagar City Heritage Tour Bus Service'

Secretary Tourism, Sarmad Hafeez flagged of the bus service that will take the tourists to prominent sites of Srinagar city including Burzhama, Hariparbat, Chatipadshahi, Jamia Masjid, Hazratbal, Buddhist Site Harwan, Pari Mahal and others.

The secretary said that the motive of launching heritage tour bus service is to enhance the experience of tourists by providing them best facilities.