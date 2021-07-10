J&K govt nominates dist level nodal officers for liaisoning with Delimitation Commission

Srinagar July 10: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday nominated nodal officers for liaisoning at the respective district level with the J&K Delimitation Commission, which completed its four day visit to the UT.

As per an order issued by the General Administration Department, Ghulam Hassan Sheikh, ADC Anantnag has been nominated as the nodal officer for Anantnag district.

Likewise, the nodal officers for the respective districts are: Parvaiz Rahim, ACR Bandipora, Rafiq Ahmad Lone, ACR Baramulla, Akramulla Tak, ADC Budgam, Mohd Idrees Lone, Deputy District Election Officer, Doda, Farooq Ahmad Baba, ADC Ganderbal, Satish Kumar, ADC Jammu, Sandeep Seiontra, ACR Kathua, Sham Lal, ADC Kishtwar, Showkat Ahmad Rather, ADC Kulgam, Shabir Ahmad Wani, Assistant Commissioner Panchayat Kupwara, Abdul Sattar, ADC Poonch, Nowshad Ahmad Rather, District Statistical and Evaluation Officer Pulwama, Sachin Dev Singh, ADC Rajouri, Harbans Lal, ADC Ramban, Sanjay Kumar Badyal, ACR Reasi, Rajeev Magotra, Deputy District Election Officer Samba, Rizwan Asgar, Assistant Commissioner Panchayat Shopian, S Sandeep Singh Bali, Assistant Commissioner Nazool Srinagar and Shavi, Deputy District Election Officer Udhampur.