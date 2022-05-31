J&K Govt offices directed to fill fuel from JKRTC retail outlets

Jammu: J&K Finance Department on Tuesday asked all the Administrative Secretaries to direct their subordinate offices to fill fuel from retail outlets of Jammu and Kashmir Road Transport Corporation (JKRTC).
In a circular, Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Finance Department Vivek Bharadwaj stated that this would boost the revenue earnings of JKRTC.
“JKRTC is a government agency that provides efficient and coordinated transport services in J&K. It is playing a vital role in developing economy of the UT. JKRTC has been maintaining the supply of essential commodities to every nook and corner of the UT. It has established fuel retail outlets (HSD) at Bikram Chowk near Hotel Asia, Railway Road Jammu and Narwal Jammu to generate non-operational revenue,” Bharadwaj said.
He stated that JKRTC also intended to establish such fuel retail outlets in the Kashmir division.