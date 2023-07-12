J&K govt orders creation of department of public grievances

Srinagar, July 12: Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday accorded sanction to the creation of public grievances department in the Union Territory.

Quoting an order, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that in pursuance of Entry 15 of the Second Schedule of

Transaction of Business of the Government of Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir Rules, notified vide Government Order No. 811-JK(GAD) of 2020, dated 01.09.2020, sanction is hereby accorded to the creation of "Department of Public Grievances".