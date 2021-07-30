J&K govt orders mandatory tours by DCs to far-flung areas every Wednesday, Saturday

Srinagar, July 30: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday asked all deputy commissioners to undertake tours or field visits necessarily on every Wednesday and Saturday to far-flung areas in their respective districts.
News agency GNS quoted an order by Commissioner Secretary to the government, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi saying that instructions had been issued from time to time impressing upon, among others, the Deputy Commissioners to undertake extensive tours within their districts particularly the far flung, remote and difficult areas.
Besides bringing administration to door steps, such tours help in on spot resolution of many issues, the order said.
“Accordingly, all concerned are enjoined upon to ensue implementation of these instructions in true letter and spirit,” the order reads.
The Deputy Commissioners have been asked to ensure undertaking tours/ field visits necessarily on every Wednesday and Saturday of the week and interact with the general public for resolution of their issues during these tours.
The Deputy Commissioners have been asked to submit copies of their tour notes to the General Administration Department on quarterly basis.
“Further, the Administrative Secretaries and other senior field functionaries shall not ordinarily schedule any meeting/tour involving Deputy Commissioners, on these days,” reads the order.