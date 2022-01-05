J&K govt orders premature retirement of two employees under new law

Srinagar, Jan 5: The J&K government on Wednesday ordered premature retirement of two officers under a new provision, officials said on Wednesday.
In October, 2020 the J&K government amended Article 226 (2) of the J&K Civil Service Regulations to enable it to retire an employee upon completion of 22 years of service or attaining 48 years of age in the public interest.
Under the new law, the J&K Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has prematurely retired an orderly named Fayaz Ahmad Siraj after completing 27 years of service on October 14, 2020.
As per news agency GNS,the officers retired before their actual superannuation today are Ashiq Hussain, the then Deputy Registrar, Cooperative Societies J&K (continuing under suspension) and Showkat Ahmad Wani, the then Driver Grade-I, Motor Garages Department (presently under suspension).
Sources told GNS that the Government has directed the Departments to speed up the scrutinization of cases of “inefficient, non-performing and corrupt employees” for consideration of their premature retirement under the ambit of Article 226(2) of J&K CSRs.