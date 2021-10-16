J&K govt orders reshuffle in civil administration

News agency GNS quoted an order according to which Rahul Singh, IFS (AGMUT:2013), Divisional Forest Officer, Forest Division, Kathua, has been transferred and posted as Additional Chief Executive Officer, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, on deputation basis, relieving Anup Kumar Soni, IFS, Divisional Forest Officer, Forest Division, Jammu of the additional charge of the post.

During his deputation, Rahul, the order said shall be governed under the standard terms and conditions of deputation as contained in Schedule XVIII of J&K Civil Services Regulation (Vol. II), 1956 read with SRO-192dated 28.5.2007 and he shall retain lien and promotion prospects in his parent service.

As per a separate order, Aiyaz Ahmad Naisroo, Secretary, J&K Lakes and Waterways Development Authority, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Tourism, Kashmir, against an available vacancy.

Besides, Malik Waseem Ahmad, Deputy Secretary to the Government, Power Development Department, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Tourism, Kashmir, against an available vacancy.