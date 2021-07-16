J&K govt orders review of employees' performance for retirement after 22 years of service, 48 years of age

Srinagar, July 16: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday ordered a fresh review of its employees' performance for retirement after 22 years of service or 48 years of age under a new amendment carried out in October last year.
Under the new provision, the government amended Article 226 (2) of the J&K Civil Service Regulations to enable it to retire an employee upon completion of 22 years of service or attaining 48 years of age in the public interest.
In November, the J&K Board of School Education (JKBOSE) prematurely retired an orderly named Fayaz Ahmad Siraj after completing 27 years of service on October 14, 2020 making him the first employee to retire under the new law.
Alongside the amendment, the J&K Finance Department had asked the administrative secretaries for carrying out a review of the respective employees' performance for implementation of the new rule.
However, a fresh circular issued by J&K Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Mehta on Thursday said that the respective departments have not initiated any such review so far.
The CS asked the administrative secretaries to initiate review of the employees ' performance to be placed by the respective review committee for further recommendation to the General Administration Department, which shall place the cases before the competent authority.
The departments have been asked to follow the procedure laid down in Article 226(2) of J&K Civil Services Regulations Volume I.