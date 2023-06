J&K govt orders transfers, postings of five JKAS officers

Srinagar, June 20: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered transfers of five JKAS officers.

An order by General Administration Department on Monday ordered the following transfers and postings in the interest of the administration.

Dr. Subash Chander, JKAS, Registrar, District Samba, is transferred and posted as Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Samba, against an available vacancy. He shall also hold the charge of the post of Registrar, District Samba, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.