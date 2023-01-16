J&K govt orders transfer, posting of seven JKAS officers

According to an order, Pardeep Kumar, JKAS, Deputy Secretary to the Government, Information Department, is transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Reasi, against an available vacancy, reported news agency KNO.

As per the order, Ishtaq Ahmad Bhat, IKAS, Deputy Secretary to the Government, Culture Department, is transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Ganderbal, against an available vacancy.

Muzaffer Ahmad Sheikh, JKAS, BDO, Devsar, is transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Bandipore, against an available vacancy. Shabir Ahmad Hakak, JKAS, Sub-Registrar, Budgam, is transferred and posted as Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Baramulla, against an available vacancy.