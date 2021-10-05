J&K govt orders transfers in civil administration

According to separate orders issued to this effect by the General Administration Department, Nargis Suraiya, Joint Director, Handlooms, Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Doodpathri, relieving Dr Nasir Ahmad Lone, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Budgam of the additional charge of the post.

Farooq Ahmad Baba, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal, has been asked to hold the charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Wullar-Manasbal, in addition to his own duties till further orders.

Bilal Khurshid, Joint Director, Education (South), Kashmir hqr in Anantnag, has been transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Yusmarg, against an available vacancy.

Gulzar Ahmad Bhat, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag, shall hold the charge of the post of Joint Director, Education (South), Kashmir, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Navdeep Wazir, Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Udhampur, has been transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Bhaderwah, relieving Rakesh Kumar, KAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Bhaderwah of the additional charge of the post.

Besides, Kulbushan Khajuria, Assistant Commissioner (Central) with Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, has been transferred and has been asked to await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.