J&K govt orders transfers, postings in civil administration

As per an order issued to this effect by the General Administration Department, Syed Yasir Farooq, Assistant Commissioner

Revenue, Anantnag, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, Home Department.

Ms Shavi, Deputy District Election Officer,

Udhampur, is transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Handlooms, Jammu, against an available vacancy while Mohd Idrees, Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Doda, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, District Employment and Counselling Centre, Doda, against an available vacancy.

Towfeeq Ahmad Gazi, BDO, Lar, Ganderbal, has been transferred and posted as Sub-

Divisional Magistrate, Beerwah, against an available vacancy and shall also hold the additional charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Beerwah, till further

orders.

Sanjeev Sharma, Field Officer in the

Directorate of Rural Sanitation, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, Health and Medical Education Department.

Sunaina Saini, DPO, Udhampur,

has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Hospitality and Protocol (Stores), relieving Ashima Sher of the additional charge of the post.

Peerzada Farhat Ahmad, DSWO, Anantnag,

has been transferred and posted as Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Pulwama, against an available vacancy.

Arun Kumar Badyal, BDO, Mughal Maidan,

Kishtwar, is transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Gandoh, relieving Mr. Mohd. Ashfaq, Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Doda of the additional charge of the post. He shall also hold the additional charge of the post of Sub-Registrar Gandoh, till further orders.

Syed Nadeem Iqbal Andrabi, BDO, Dadsara,

Pulwama, is transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Rural Sanitation, Kashmir, against an available vacancy.

Akhil Sadotra, BDO, Marh, has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Akhnoor against an available vacancy. He shall also hold the additional charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Akhnoor, till further orders.

Mumtaz Ahmad Pir, BDO, Tujjar Sharief,

Baramulla, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Baramulla and shall take over the charge of the post on the retirement of Rafiq Ahmad Lone on January 31 this year.

Reyaz Ahmad Shah, BDO, Pulwama, has been



transferred and posted as Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Anantnag, vice Nissar Ahmad Malik, who shall report to the General Administration Department for further posting.