J&K Govt redraws social caste list

The social caste list has been redrawn on the recommendations of the Jammu and Kashmir Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Commission which was constituted by J&K Government in 2020. Former High Court Judge, G. D Sharma heads the three-member panel.

The other significant change made in the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Rules is that the words "Pahari Speaking people (PSP)" or has been subsisted with "Pahari Ethnic people".