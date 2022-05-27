J&K govt reinstates police officer Maqsood-ul-Zaman after nine months

Srinagar, May 27: The J&K government on Friday reinstated JKPS officer Maqsood-ul-Zaman over nine months after he was suspended.
"As recommended by the Review Committee, suspension of Shri Maqsood-ul-Zaman, JKPS (SSP), ordered vide Government Order No.184-Home of 2021 dated 16.08.2021, is hereby revoked and he is reinstated with immediate effect," an order issued by Financial Commissioner Home Department R K Goyal said.
"The period of suspension of the officer shall be decided separately. It is further ordered that Shri Maqsood-ul-Zaman, JKPS (SSP) shall await posting in Police Headquarters, " it added.
Zaman was suspended by the J&K government on August 16 last year.