J&K govt reinstates police officer Maqsood-ul-Zaman after nine months

Zaman was suspended by the J&K government last year.
JKPS officer Maqsood-ul-ZamanFile/ANI
Srinagar, May 27: The J&K government on Friday reinstated JKPS officer Maqsood-ul-Zaman over nine months after he was suspended.

"As recommended by the Review Committee, suspension of Shri Maqsood-ul-Zaman, JKPS (SSP), ordered vide Government Order No.184-Home of 2021 dated 16.08.2021, is hereby revoked and he is reinstated with immediate effect," an order issued by Financial Commissioner Home Department R K Goyal said.

"The period of suspension of the officer shall be decided separately. It is further ordered that Shri Maqsood-ul-Zaman, JKPS (SSP) shall await posting in Police Headquarters, " it added.

Zaman was suspended by the J&K government on August 16 last year.

