SDS Jamwal to join as Ladakh police chief

"In compliance of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India's Order issued under endorsement F.No.I5041/03/2023-UTS.I dated 06.06.2023, Dr. Shiv Darshan Singh Jamwal, IPS (AGMUT:1995). Additional Director General of Police, Security, J&K (holding the additional charge of Director, SSG, J&K) is relieved from the Union teritory of Jammu and Kashmir, to enable him to take up new assignment as Head of Police, Union territory of Ladakh," the govt said in an order.

It further ordered that M.K. Sinha, IPSs (AGMUT:1996), ADGP (Headquarters) PHQ, J&K, shall also hold charge of the Security Wing, J&K and Special Security Group, J&K, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.